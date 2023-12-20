Advertisement
News

Solicitor for Kerry landlords delighted clients have been vindicated

Dec 20, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Solicitor for Kerry landlords delighted clients have been vindicated
Share this article

A solicitor for a Kerry landlord and his son, who had charges of assault, attempted theft, and trespass dismissed against them, is delighted his clients have been vindicated.

At Cork District Court, Judge Marian O’Leary dismissed the charges against 62-year-old Daniel Lynch of Moanmore, Castleisland, and his 32-year-old son Donal Lynch.

These dismissed charges against Daniel and Donal Lynch of Moanmore, Castleisland, relate to incidents that took place at a house the Lynch’s owned in Cork city on August 11th, 2022.

Advertisement

Judge Marian O’Leary said the young people residing in the house at the time were themselves trespassing and not paying rent.

The judge said a property owner was allowed to use ‘proportionate force’ to remove a trespasser.

Joseph Cuddigan, the defence solicitor for Daniel and Donal Lynch, is happy his clients have been publicly vindicated.

Advertisement

He believes his clients showed bravery in fighting the charges, as in the past, some people accused of similar offences, agreed to a lesser charge for the sake of putting the case behind them.

Mr Cuddigan feels people shouldn’t judge a case on its charges, and should wait for the outcome.

He says people see charges in the media and assume those charged are guilty, even though they may be ultimately found not guilty.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over €700,000 worth of drugs seized in Kerry this year
Advertisement
Kerry Independent TDs spent almost €80,000 from parliamentary allowance during 2022
Fine Gael candidate hopes he retains party’s council seat in South Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Gleneagle Squash Club 2023 Roundup
Kerry Independent TDs spent almost €80,000 from parliamentary allowance during 2022
Over €700,000 worth of drugs seized in Kerry this year
Fine Gael candidate hopes he retains party’s council seat in South Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus