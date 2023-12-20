Solicitor for Kerry landlords delighted clients have been vindicated

A solicitor for a Kerry landlord and his son, who had charges of assault, attempted theft, and trespass dismissed against them, is delighted his clients have been vindicated.

At Cork District Court, Judge Marian O’Leary dismissed the charges against 62-year-old Daniel Lynch of Moanmore, Castleisland, and his 32-year-old son Donal Lynch.

These dismissed charges against Daniel and Donal Lynch of Moanmore, Castleisland, relate to incidents that took place at a house the Lynch’s owned in Cork city on August 11th, 2022.

Judge Marian O’Leary said the young people residing in the house at the time were themselves trespassing and not paying rent.

The judge said a property owner was allowed to use ‘proportionate force’ to remove a trespasser.

Joseph Cuddigan, the defence solicitor for Daniel and Donal Lynch, is happy his clients have been publicly vindicated.

He believes his clients showed bravery in fighting the charges, as in the past, some people accused of similar offences, agreed to a lesser charge for the sake of putting the case behind them.

Mr Cuddigan feels people shouldn’t judge a case on its charges, and should wait for the outcome.

He says people see charges in the media and assume those charged are guilty, even though they may be ultimately found not guilty.