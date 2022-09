Kerry Green Party representative, Dr. Peadar O Fionnáin, has welcomed new solar grants for businesses, public organisations and community groups.

Minister Eamon Ryan announced the new supports of up to €2,400 for the installation of solar PV panels.

This new grant scheme will be administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

Dr. Peadar O Fionnáin says the rising costs of electricity could make solar panels a cheaper option for businesses in the long term.

