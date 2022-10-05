Advertisement
News

Solar compacting bin to be trialled in Killarney

Oct 5, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Solar compacting bin to be trialled in Killarney Solar compacting bin to be trialled in Killarney
Killarney Municipal District Cathaoirleach – Cllr Niall Kelleher (FF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Drone Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

A solar compacting bin will be trialled in Killarney in the coming weeks.

At a recent meeting of the Killarney Municipal District, a motion tabled by the Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD, Niall Kelleher, to place a solar bin in the town was passed.

The solar bin, uses a sensor to determine the amount of waste and composts it when required to provide more space.

Advertisement

When the bin needs to be emptied an electronic alert message is sent to crews. Which leads to less collections, lower costs and fewer emissions.

The solar compacting bin, which was procured under another council scheme, will be placed on Main Street in Killarney.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected]iokerry.ie Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus