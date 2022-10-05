Solar compacting bin to be trialled in Killarney

A solar compacting bin will be trialled in Killarney in the coming weeks.

At a recent meeting of the Killarney Municipal District, a motion tabled by the Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD, Niall Kelleher, to place a solar bin in the town was passed.

The solar bin, uses a sensor to determine the amount of waste and composts it when required to provide more space.

When the bin needs to be emptied an electronic alert message is sent to crews. Which leads to less collections, lower costs and fewer emissions.

The solar compacting bin, which was procured under another council scheme, will be placed on Main Street in Killarney.