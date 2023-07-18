Advertisement
Social Protection Minister condemns actions of library protestors

Jul 18, 2023 13:08 By radiokerrynews
The Social Protection Minister has condemned the actions of those protesting against LGBT+ content in libraries, including in Tralee Library.

Last Thursday five protestors entered Tralee Library during a Pride Week event for children, and began shouting their opposition before Gardaí arrived.

There have also been disruptions at libraries in Cork, and Heather Humphreys says her department is in discussions with the Departments of both Justice and Local Government following these actions in Kerry and Cork.

She says while people have a right to protest, library staff can't be subjected to intimidation.

Minister Humphreys is calling for those responsible to stop:

