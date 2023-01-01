Social housing income eligibility limits in Kerry increased by €5,000

From today, social housing income eligibility limits in Kerry have increased by €5,000.

From today it will be easier to qualify and you won't lose your place on the housing list if you re-apply.

It’s the first change to the system in over a decade and brings the baseline threshold to €35,000 across Kerry and the rest of the south west.

An increase of 5,000 euro brings the baseline threshold to 40,000 in Dublin and the North East of the country.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien says it's a significant improvement.