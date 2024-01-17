Advertisement
News

Snow falling in parts of Kerry

Jan 17, 2024 20:55 By radiokerrynews
Snow falling in parts of Kerry
Share this article

Snow has been falling in parts of the county tonight as Met Éireann warns of lows of -1 to -6 degrees.

Kerry County Council has received reports of  snow in Tralee and areas of North Kerry.

The council says its crews have treated all roads on its winter maintenance plan and these routes will be treated again at 3 o'clock tomorrow morning.

Advertisement

It says snow ploughs will be deployed on main routes.

The local authority says supplies of grit are available to the public in 41 locations.

Met Éireann says tomorrow will continue to be very cold with frost and ice which will be slow to thaw.

Advertisement

There will be sunny spells in most areas but there will be isolated showers in the west.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 2 to 5 degrees.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man remanded in custody in relation to serious assault in Ardfert
Advertisement
Milk price for December supply announced by Kerry Group
BP appoints new CEO as replacement for Kenmare-man Bernard Looney
Advertisement

Recommended

Milk price for December supply announced by Kerry Group
Man remanded in custody in relation to serious assault in Ardfert
Peter O'Mahony Is The New Ireland Captain
Kerry Man Smashes Record To Claim Winter Ultra Marathon
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus