Snow falling in parts of Kerry

Snow has been falling in parts of the county tonight as Met Éireann warns of lows of -1 to -6 degrees.

Kerry County Council has received reports of snow in Tralee and areas of North Kerry.

The council says its crews have treated all roads on its winter maintenance plan and these routes will be treated again at 3 o'clock tomorrow morning.

It says snow ploughs will be deployed on main routes.

The local authority says supplies of grit are available to the public in 41 locations.

Met Éireann says tomorrow will continue to be very cold with frost and ice which will be slow to thaw.

There will be sunny spells in most areas but there will be isolated showers in the west.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 2 to 5 degrees.