Kerry County Council reviewing priority routes in winter maintenance plan

Kerry County Council will review the priority routes and roads in the winter maintenance plan.

At the full meeting of Kerry County Council today, elected members praised staff who treated the county's roads during the cold snap before Christmas.

However, motions from Independent councillor Jackie Healy Rae, and Labour councillor, Marie Moloney, called for a review and update on the priority routes within the county.

At the full meeting of Kerry County Council, Independent councillor for the Castleisland/Corcha Dhuibhne Municipal District, Jackie Healy-Rae, said given the cold snap prior to Christmas and with predicted cold weather on the way, the council can’t sit around and that priority routes need to be reviewed.

Cllr Healy Rae asked for a clear timeline on when this will happen and when the priority routes will be made known.

Labour Councillor for the Killarney Municipal District, Marie Moloney, said it was essential to review priority routes, but to remember there were many important routes that weren’t gritted or salted.

Cllr Moloney asked whether Kerry County Council were satisfied that there’s adequate and sufficient machinery, equipment and staff to deal with such conditions in each municipal district.

She said Killarney MD had to hire a tractor and spreader to treat the roads prior to Christmas and this isn’t good enough.

Cllr Moloney asked the council to outline in detail what was available in each municipal district and if they are prepared should a similar cold snap occur.

In response, Kerry County Council said a review of the priority routes is currently being undertaken and will be brought to senior council management next week.

They said changes may be required in the meantime but it will be fully reviewed in time for the Transport Strategic Policy Committee meeting in mid-February.