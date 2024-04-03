Skellig Michael is one of just ten sites around the world, and the only in Europe, to be selected for a new climate change project.

The World Heritage Property is to take part in the international project, aimed at equipping communities to safeguard heritage against the impact of climate change.

The National Monuments Service is representing Ireland on the project, in partnership with the Office of Public Works.

There will be a public information night in Portmagee Community Centre on Monday at 7pm, and a workshop in the community centre on Saturday, April 27th.

Dr Connie Kelleher is senior archaeologist with the National Monuments Service, and archaeological advisor for the World Heritage Property of Skellig Michael.