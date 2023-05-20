Advertisement
Skellig Michael represented at 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale

May 20, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrynews
Skellig Michael is being represented at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale.

The Irish Pavilion, entitled In Search of Hy-Brasil, will present Ireland’s remote islands, their diverse cultures, communities, and experiences.

It’s using large slabs of local limestone from the islands of UNESCO World Heritage site Sceilg Mhichíl, as well as Inishmaan, and Clare Island.

The installation will also make use of local materials that highlight the traditional heritage of each island, including an abstraction of Skellig Michael made from sheep’s wool.

The Venice Architecture Biennale will run from today to November 26th, and will tour Ireland next year.

More information on the Pavilion and curators can be found at: www.hy-brasil.ie/.

