An Post is to roll out six new electric vehicles to its fleet in Kerry.

The national postal service has unveiled 45 new Volkswagen ID Buzz vans for its EV fleet nationally.

Four of the new Buzz vans will go to the Killarney Delivery Service Unit, and two will go to the Tralee DSU.

32% of An Post’s delivery routes nationwide will be assigned an electric vehicle by the first quarter of next year.