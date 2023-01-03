Advertisement
Six men due before court this morning in connection with Killarney stabbings

Jan 3, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrynews
Six men due before court this morning in connection with Killarney stabbings
Six people arrested in connection with the stabbing of four people at a direct provision centre in Killarney, are due before court this morning.

The six men, all aged in their 30's, were arrested on Sunday night, after violence broke out at Hotel Killarney.

The men were detained in Tralee and Killarney Garda Stations, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 - and have since been charged.

They will appear before a sitting of Killarney District Court  this morning, at 10.30 am.

Meanwhile, Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

 

