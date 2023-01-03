Six men due before court this morning in connection with Killarney stabbings

Six people arrested in connection with the stabbing of four people at a direct provision centre in Killarney, are due before court this morning.

The six men, all aged in their 30's, were arrested on Sunday night, after violence broke out at Hotel Killarney.

The men were detained in Tralee and Killarney Garda Stations, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 - and have since been charged.

They will appear before a sitting of Killarney District Court this morning, at 10.30 am.

Meanwhile, Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.