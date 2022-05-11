Advertisement
News

Six Kerry hotels feature among top 25 in Ireland

May 11, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Six Kerry hotels feature among top 25 in Ireland Six Kerry hotels feature among top 25 in Ireland
Share this article

Kerry features six times in the list of top 25 hotels in Ireland.

The annual Travellers’ Choice awards 2022 are based on reviews published by contributors to the travel website TripAdvisor last year.

The Old Weir Lodge in Killarney claimed the top spot in the prestigious list, it was followed by Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa in second place.

Advertisement

The Killarney Park placed fourth on the list, while Cahernane House Hotel, Killarney came in fifth, Muckross Park Hotel and Spa was named 21st on the list and the Manor West Hotel, Tralee took the 24th spot.

Kerry also features in the lists of top luxury hotels, top small hotels and top B&Bs; they can be seen here.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus