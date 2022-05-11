Six Kerry hotels feature among top 25 in Ireland

Kerry features six times in the list of top 25 hotels in Ireland.

The annual Travellers’ Choice awards 2022 are based on reviews published by contributors to the travel website TripAdvisor last year.

The Old Weir Lodge in Killarney claimed the top spot in the prestigious list, it was followed by Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa in second place.

Advertisement

The Killarney Park placed fourth on the list, while Cahernane House Hotel, Killarney came in fifth, Muckross Park Hotel and Spa was named 21st on the list and the Manor West Hotel, Tralee took the 24th spot.

Kerry also features in the lists of top luxury hotels, top small hotels and top B&Bs; they can be seen here.