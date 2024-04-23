Six Kerry drinking water supplies were on the EPA’s Remedial Action List at the end last year.

That’s according to the Drinking Water Quality in Public Supplies Report for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Remedial Action List identified 57 vulnerable supplies nationwide; while a number of supplies in Kerry recorded high levels of THMs.

Advertisement

The report from the EPA shows that six drinking water supplies in Kerry were on the Remedial Action List in the fourth quarter last year.

The supplies listed serve a population of over 30,000 (30,644) across the county; and include - Cahersiveen, Caragh Lake, Listowel Regional Public Water Supply, Kilgarvan, Lyracrompane, and Mid Kerry/Gearha.

All but one supply listed (Mid Kerry/Gearha) recorded elevated levels of trihalomethanes (THMS) above the standard in drinking water regulations.

Advertisement

The report shows an action programme is being defined and to be submitted by Uisce Éireann for the Listowel Regional Public Water Supply.

The EPA identified a crypto risk and THM risk in the Cahersiveen supply; (and proposed the installation of UV disinfection and of GAC post slow sand filtration; Uisce Eireann has proposed a completion date of June 2024 for these works.)

The report also found that this water system had inadequate treatment for Cryptosporidium.

Advertisement

An upgrade at the water treatment plant was proposed for the Caragh Lake supply; with the report noting EPA audit observations are due in December.

Installing GAC post slow sand filters was proposed for the Kilgarvan supply, with a completion date of December identified.

The EPA proposed developing new groundwater sources and the upgrade of the water treatment plant at Lyreacrompane; an estimated a completion date of December 2029 was identified for these works.

Advertisement

The Mid Kerry/Gearha supply was the only supply on the Remedial Action list, without elevated THM levels.

The report suggests that the proposed action programme and works at this site is to be submitted by Uisce Éireann.