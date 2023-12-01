Six Kerry companies awarded Gold Membership of Origin Green

Six Kerry companies have been awarded Gold Membership of the Origin Green programme, in recognition of their enhanced sustainability efforts.

They are All Real Nutrition, BC Shellfish Ltd, Kerry Group, Lee Strand Cooperative Creamery Ltd, O’Connell Heritage Ltd, and Quinlan’s Fish.

They’re among 97 Irish food and drink companies that attained Origin Green Gold Membership in 2023, and were formally recognised at Bord Bia’s annual Origin Green Sustainability Seminar yesterday.

Origin Green is Ireland’s pioneering food and drink sustainability programme, operating on a national scale, uniting government, the private sector, farmers, and food producers.