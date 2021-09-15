SIPTU calls on hospital group to urgently address UHK nurse shortages

SIPTU is calling on the South / South West Hospital Group to urgently address nurse shortages at University Hospital Kerry.

Branch Organiser with SIPTU, Donie Doody, says there’s a serious problem in respect of nurse shortages at University Hospital Kerry. He says management has acknowledged there’s a shortage of 100 nurses, and he’s calling on the South / South West Hospital Group to urgently address the problem.

He says overcrowding in UHK’s Emergency Department is putting more pressure on nursing staff throughout the hospital. Mr Doody says skilled nurses have been leaving UHK over a period of time, and this has resulted in dangerously low levels of staffing.

He claims one nurse is expected to care for up to 15 patients, many of whom are acutely ill, with multiple and very complex conditions. This leads to staff finding it difficult to take breaks or go off duty on time, which results in low staff morale, and more sick leave.

Mr Doody says nurses are leaving the profession because no one is listening to their concerns; he says nurses are told there are no more resources when they highlight the shortfalls.