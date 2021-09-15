Advertisement
News

SIPTU calls on hospital group to urgently address UHK nurse shortages

Sep 15, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrynews
SIPTU calls on hospital group to urgently address UHK nurse shortages SIPTU calls on hospital group to urgently address UHK nurse shortages
Share this article

SIPTU is calling on the South / South West Hospital Group to urgently address nurse shortages at University Hospital Kerry.

Branch Organiser, Donie Doody says management has acknowledged there’s a shortage of 100 nurses in the hospital. This comes after the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation recently said a worrying number of nurses are leaving their roles at UHK due to being stressed and overworked.

Branch Organiser with SIPTU, Donie Doody, says there’s a serious problem in respect of nurse shortages at University Hospital Kerry. He says management has acknowledged there’s a shortage of 100 nurses, and he’s calling on the South / South West Hospital Group to urgently address the problem.

Advertisement

He says overcrowding in UHK’s Emergency Department is putting more pressure on nursing staff throughout the hospital. Mr Doody says skilled nurses have been leaving UHK over a period of time, and this has resulted in dangerously low levels of staffing.

He claims one nurse is expected to care for up to 15 patients, many of whom are acutely ill, with multiple and very complex conditions. This leads to staff finding it difficult to take breaks or go off duty on time, which results in low staff morale, and more sick leave.

Mr Doody says nurses are leaving the profession because no one is listening to their concerns; he says nurses are told there are no more resources when they highlight the shortfalls.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus