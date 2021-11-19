Sinn Féin TD says there's no evidence PUP is preventing people taking up jobs

A Sinn Féin TD says there's no evidence the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) is preventing some people taking up jobs.

Sinn Féin's spokesperson on Enterprise Trade and Employment, Louise O'Reilly is critical of the Government's messaging on COVID.

She's says the Government gave a commitment that the supports, including PUP, would remain in place as long as the pandemic was here.

Deputy O'Reilly is in the county today and will be visiting Kerry Airport, South Kerry Development Partnership and Killorglin Chamber Alliance.

She says what we are seeing now in retail and construction are just seasonal shortages and not as a result of PUP: