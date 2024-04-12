Advertisement
News

Sinn Féin Senator says SouthDoc workers will not get salary increments

Apr 12, 2024 17:17 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin Senator says SouthDoc workers will not get salary increments
Share this article

Hundreds of workers in SouthDoc have been told they will not get the salary increments which they thought were due to them since last year.

That's according to Sinn Fein senator, Paul Gavan, who is also running in the Ireland South constituency for the European Parliament.

In the Seanad, Senator Gavan said SouthDoc workers had believed they were included in November's Section 39 pay deal.

Advertisement

Section 39 workers work for charities and agencies in front-line health, disability and family services which would otherwise need to be provided by the state.

In the November pay deal, the government committed to match the pay of Section 39 workers with those of people who do the same jobs but are direct HSE employees.

Senator Gavan says SouthDoc workers provide a key service in Kerry and should be included in the deal:

Advertisement

Radio Kerry News has contacted the HSE for comment.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry man charged with importing and possession of crystal meth denied bail
Advertisement
Former Debenhams Tralee shop steward says Labour Court ruling is a win
North Kerry playground to close for three weeks for upgrade works
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry man charged with importing and possession of crystal meth denied bail
Former Debenhams Tralee shop steward says Labour Court ruling is a win
Kerry Hoteliers urge new Taoiseach to address rising operational costs within hospitality industry
High Court expected to hear bail application for Kerry man accused in meth case
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus