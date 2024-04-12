Sinn Féin Senator says SouthDoc workers will not get salary increments

Hundreds of workers in SouthDoc have been told they will not get the salary increments which they thought were due to them since last year.

That's according to Sinn Fein senator, Paul Gavan, who is also running in the Ireland South constituency for the European Parliament.

In the Seanad, Senator Gavan said SouthDoc workers had believed they were included in November's Section 39 pay deal.

Section 39 workers work for charities and agencies in front-line health, disability and family services which would otherwise need to be provided by the state.

In the November pay deal, the government committed to match the pay of Section 39 workers with those of people who do the same jobs but are direct HSE employees.

Senator Gavan says SouthDoc workers provide a key service in Kerry and should be included in the deal:

Radio Kerry News has contacted the HSE for comment.