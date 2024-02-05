Advertisement
Sinn Fein Senator calls for policy to prioritise Kerry Airport

Feb 5, 2024 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Fein Senator calls for policy to prioritise Kerry Airport
A Sinn Féin Senator is calling on Government to implement a policy that would ensure greater priority for Kerry Airport.

Paul Gavan, who has applied to be one Sinn Féin candidate running in Ireland South in the European Elections, has hit out at expansion plans for Dublin Airport.

Speaking in the Seanad under Order of Business, Senator Gavan explained that in 2005 Dublin Airport held 73% of all outbound flights, but recent figures show this number has grown to 85%.

Senator Gavan is calling for a co-ordinated aviation policy that would give greater priority to Shannon, Cork, and Kerry airports.

He said there is significant underused capacity at Shannon and Cork airports as well as Kerry Airport and Ireland West Airport in Knock.

