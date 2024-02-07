Sinn Féin representative says a bypass is needed for Killorglin

Killorglin needs a bypass.

That’s according to Sinn Féin candidate for the Kenmare Local Electoral Area, (which includes Killorglin), Damian Quigg.

He describes parking problems in the town as chronic and says Killorglin is experiencing heavy traffic in recent times.

Kerry County Council previously stated a preliminary study was undertaken in 2009 - to examine route options for a potential bypass; however, no funding was available for such a project.

Mr Quigg, who was a county councillor until he lost his seat five years ago, believes a bypass would alleviate traffic congestion and will be of economic benefit to the town.