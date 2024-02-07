Advertisement
Sinn Féin representative says a bypass is needed for Killorglin

Feb 7, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin representative says a bypass is needed for Killorglin
Damian Quigg Sinn Fein Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Killorglin needs a bypass.

That’s according to Sinn Féin candidate for the Kenmare Local Electoral Area, (which includes Killorglin), Damian Quigg.

He describes parking problems in the town as chronic and says Killorglin is experiencing heavy traffic in recent times.

Kerry County Council previously stated a preliminary study was undertaken in 2009 - to examine route options for a potential bypass; however, no funding was available for such a project.

Mr Quigg, who was a county councillor until he lost his seat five years ago, believes a bypass would alleviate traffic congestion and will be of economic benefit to the town.

