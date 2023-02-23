Advertisement
Sinn Féin rejects claims it’s using Ballyseedy massacre centenary to promote the party

Feb 23, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin rejects claims it's using Ballyseedy massacre centenary to promote the party
Ballyseedy memorial. Photo: Google Maps
Sinn Féin is rejecting claims it’s using the centenary of the Ballyseedy atrocity to promote the party or to claim ownership of those who died in the incident.

Eight men died after being tied to a mine in Ballyseedy in March of 1923; a ninth man Stephen Fuller survived and became a Fianna Fáil TD.

Councillor Deirdre Ferris confirmed her party had been in contact with the National Graves Association in relation to taking part in a joint commemoration.

However, Sinn Féin decided to hold its own event when it was explained the National Graves Association is non-political and there’d be no political speakers at the event.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris says the party always holds an annual commemoration at Ballyseedy, along with over 30 other wreath-laying commemorations since last March:

