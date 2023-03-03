Advertisement
Sinn Fein President to visit Free State memorial at Knocknagoshel

Mar 3, 2023 14:03 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Fein President to visit Free State memorial at Knocknagoshel
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald is to visit the site of the IRA trap mine that killed 5 free state soldiers and sparked off a series of reprisal killings during the civil war in Kerry.

Sinn Fein is holding its commemoration of the Ballyseedy massacre on Sunday at 12 noon after which the Sinn Fein leader will go to Knocknagoshel.

In a statement from the party, Deputy McDonald said “It is important to remember all of those killed in Kerry and further afield during the Civil War period. The Civil War was a brutal period in our history that must be remembered with dignity and respect."

