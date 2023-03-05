Sinn Fein leader calls for Dail record on Ballyseedy to be changed

Events are continuing this afternoon to mark 100 since the Ballyseedy massacre

Speaking earlier at the party's centenary commemoration, Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald called for the Dail record to be changed.

She also told those present that a new and united Ireland is within reach.

Mary Lou McDonald said that those left behind after the Ballyseedy massacre bore an enormous grief. She said they had to endure a cover up and the lie that the men had been killed clearing explosives that the IRA themselves had laid - and that the local community and the family of the men never believed the story fabricated by the free state.

Deputy Mc Donald said that incredibly it is a lie that remains on the record of the Dail and that this is something SF now seek to change - for the truth to be acknowledged by the state.

Irish people have a huge capacity for forgiveness, and to move forward Stephen Fullers family said he always forgave the perpetrators of the Ballyseedy masacre according to the SF leader.

He didn't want hatred and bitterness to win out.

Deputy McDonald said that generations on from the Civil War, and 25 years on from the end of the conflict in the North, the challenge for our society is to say sorry, to forgive, and to mean it.

She said that uniting Ireland is not about reclaiming territory and that SF has no interest in stitching north to south and continuing as usual - it is about uniting people in friendship, community and common purpose.

She said that those who died in Ballyseedy are a living inspiration as a new and united Ireland comes into view.

Deputy McDonald said that she believes that this is within touching distance, and with one final push, a Republic will be reached in our time.