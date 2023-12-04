Sinn Féin Kerry begin candidate selection for next year’s local election

Sinn Fein in Kerry begin candidate selection for next year’s local election tonight.

The party are holding conventions for four areas this evening in the CYMS in Killorglin.

Party members will select candidates for the Killarney, Kenmare, Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne/Dingle areas.

In Kenmare, Stephanie O’Shea from Cahersiveen will be contesting, as will former councillor Damian Quigg from Killorglin.

In Dingle, Robert Brosnan will go before convention.

In Castleisland, Deirdre Bell from Knocknagoshel is nominated.

In Killarney, Damien Switzer and Caroline Kenneally are nominated in what it's thought will be a two candidate strategy for the municipal district.

The party will hold its Listowel convention on Thursday night in the Listowel Arms.

Colm Beasley will go before convention having won a contest at cumann level in Ballybunion, while sitting councillor Tom Barry is also nominated. The party intends running one more

candidate in the area.

In Tralee, the party will have their convention on Thursday 14th of December and its understood the party are going for a 4 candidate strategy with sitting councillors Deirdre Ferris and Cathal Foley nominated at present.

Further conventions will be taking place in January for additional candidates in selected local electoral areas.