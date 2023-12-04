Advertisement
News

Sinn Féin Kerry begin candidate selection for next year’s local election

Dec 4, 2023 17:27 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin Kerry begin candidate selection for next year’s local election
Share this article

Sinn Fein in Kerry begin candidate selection for next year’s local election tonight.

The party are holding conventions for four areas this evening in the CYMS in Killorglin.

Party members will select candidates for the Killarney, Kenmare, Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne/Dingle areas.

Advertisement

In Kenmare, Stephanie O’Shea from Cahersiveen will be contesting, as will former councillor Damian Quigg from Killorglin.

In Dingle, Robert Brosnan will go before convention.

In Castleisland, Deirdre Bell from Knocknagoshel is nominated.

Advertisement

In Killarney, Damien Switzer and Caroline Kenneally are nominated  in what it's thought will be a two candidate strategy for the municipal district.

The party will hold its Listowel convention on Thursday night in the Listowel Arms.

Colm Beasley will go before convention having won a contest at cumann level in Ballybunion, while sitting councillor Tom Barry is also nominated. The party intends running one more

Advertisement

candidate in the area.

In Tralee, the party will have their convention on Thursday 14th of December and its understood the party are going for a 4 candidate strategy with sitting councillors Deirdre Ferris and Cathal Foley nominated at present.

Further conventions will be taking place in January for additional candidates in selected local electoral areas.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Gardaí seek public's help after 12 burglaries in last 10 days
Advertisement
Woman arrested for stealing three handbags in Tralee pub at the weekend
Charities to benefit from next year’s Ring of Kerry Cycle announced
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Gardaí seek public's help after 12 burglaries in last 10 days
Munster without Jean Kleyn until next month
City charged with failing to control their players
Woman arrested for stealing three handbags in Tralee pub at the weekend
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus