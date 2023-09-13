Advertisement
Sinn Féin in government would scrap HSE’s panel system to solve staffing issues

Sep 13, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Deputy Mark Ward. Photo: Sinn Féin website
If Sinn Féin was in government it would scrap the HSE’s panel system of recruitment which would solve staffing issues overnight.

That’s according to the party’s spokesperson on mental health, Deputy Mark Ward, who’s in Listowel today.

He’s meeting families whose children received excessive and inappropriate treatment while attending child and adolescent mental health services, and will also meet members of Listowel Family Resource Centre.

The Maskey report into the South Kerry CAMHS scandal showed the lack of qualified professionals to recruit was a factor.

Deputy Ward said recruiting more staff to work in mental health services is vital to address inadequacies in the service, including waiting lists.

He said if Sinn Féin got into power, it would abolish the panel system through which HSE staff are recruited.

