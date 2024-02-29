Advertisement
Sinn Féin health spokesperson says GPs in rural areas including South Kerry should be paid more

Feb 29, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin health spokesperson says GPs in rural areas including South Kerry should be paid more
Sinn Féin's health spokesperson says GPs in rural areas should be paid more.

David Cullinane is one of the speakers addressing a public meeting about the health service in Kerry this evening.

Sinn Féin candidate for the Kenmare MD, Stephanie O'Shea, is convening the in response to what she says is the escalating healthcare crisis in South Kerry.

The meeting will be held in the Cahersiveen Community Centre at 8:00 pm; with the GP shortage among the issues being discussed.

Deputy Cullinane says options must be explored to address the shortage including higher pay for rural doctors.

