Sinn Féin decides candidate to run in place of Robert Beasley for Listowel MD

Sinn Féin has selected a candidate to run in next year’s election for the Listowel Municipal District in place of Robert Beasley.

Last night, it was decided that Colm Beasley would take the place of Cllr Beasley.

A second convention was held to select his replacement, as the first could not separate the two candidates - Colm Beasley and Marion Falvey O’Sullivan.

Cllr Beasley announced this week he would not contest the elections next summer.

Colm Beasley is the nephew of the retiring Cllr Beasley.