Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley announces retirement from politics

Sinn Féin councillor for the Listowel Municipal District Robert Beasley will not contest next year’s local elections.

Cllr Beasley has been involved in politics since the early 1970s, having contested his first local election in 1974.

The party will hold a second convention tomorrow night to select someone to run in his place; the first convention could not separate the two candidates Colm Beasley and Marion Falvey O’Sullivan.

During his time in politics, Cllr Beasley saw his party through from the Troubles to the Good Friday Agreement, and Section 31 of the Broadcasting Act, which prevented the broadcasting of interviews with members of Sinn Féin.

He says much has changed in his party since he first became involved.