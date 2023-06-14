Advertisement
Simon Community say chances of single adult exiting homelessness in the Kerry are grim

Jun 14, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Simon Community say chances of single adult exiting homelessness in the Kerry are grim
The Simon Community say the chances of a single adult exiting homelessness in the southwest are "grim".

A new report by the charity warns that increasing numbers of single adults are experiencing long-term homelessness in Kerry and Cork, with just one person exiting for every 18 people presenting in emergency accommodation.

The 'Home Truths' report highlights the lack of one-bed accommodation available in the region.

It makes up less than 10 per cent of local authority housing and fewer than 20 per cent of private rented housing in Cork.

Author of the report, Sophie Johnston says the number of people who became long-term homeless grew last year:

