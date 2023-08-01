Advertisement
Signs warning of dangers of rip currents to be erected at South Kerry beach

Aug 1, 2023 08:49 By radiokerrynews
Signs warning of the dangers of rip currents will be erected at a South Kerry beach.

The issue was raised by Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty at the recent meeting of the Kenmare Municipal District.

Water Safety Ireland says rip currents can occur at any beach with breaking waves and they can sweep even the strongest swimmer out to sea.

Cllr Norma Moriarty called for large and informative signs warning of the dangers of rip currents be erected at St Finian’s Bay in The Glen.

She says the issue was brought to her attention recently after someone, who she says has significant water safety and life preservation training, was called into action to help someone who’d gotten into difficulty there.

Two people drowned in Ballybunion in August of last year and their inquest heard they died by accidental drowning, after they were swept out by a rip current.

In response to Councillor Moriarty’s motion, Kerry County Council stated it’ll erect two signs warning of rip currents at St Finian’s Bay within the coming weeks.

