Significant rise in patients in UHK with COVID-19

The number of patients with COVID-19 in University Hospital Kerry has risen significantly.

UHK clinical director, Dr Niamh Feely, says 10 days ago, there was a baseline of around three patients in UHK with COVID, now it’s 43.

She notes, however, that the intensive care unit is not under pressure, with just one COVID patient currently in it, adding there have been low numbers in ICU in recent weeks.

Some departments in UHK are down 20% of their staff due to COVID-19, which is an increase from earlier in the week, when 10% of staff were absent.

Dr Niamh Feely, says around 200 staff were off last night either with COVID or who had to self-isolate.

UHK clinical director, Dr Niamh Feely says people seem to be taking on board the message not to go to emergency department unless it's an emergency.

She says there had been around 100 people a day presenting at ED, it’s now down to around 80.