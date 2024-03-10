Significant increase in homes retrofitted in Kerry

There has been a significant year-on-year increase in the number of homes being retrofitted in Kerry since the launch of the National Retrofit Plan.

The plan by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland sets out how the government will meet climate action targets by increasing energy efficiency in properties around Ireland by 2030.

The National Retrofit Report for the full year of 2023, which is the second end-of-year progress report, shows a marked increase in retrofits during the lifetime of the plan.

The number of properties upgraded in Kerry in 2021 was 481, but this then shot up to 1,029 in 2022, and 1,806 in 2023.

Green Party candidate for the Kenmare Local Electoral Area, Cleo Murphy, says making money available for home energy grants has been one of the great effects of the Green Party in government.