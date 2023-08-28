Significant delays to flights due to air traffic control failure

Airline passengers are being warned to expect "significant delays" to flights this afternoon.

This is because of an apparent "network-wide failure" of the UK’s air traffic control system.

A number of flights into and out of Kerry Airport have been delayed; the 1pm inbound Frankfurt Hahn flight and corresponding outbound one at 1.25pm, along with the outbound 11.25am Manchester and 12.10pm Luton services.

Passengers should keep in contact with the airline for more information.

Dublin and Cork airport bosses are also advising passengers due to travel today to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling.