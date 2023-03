Significant archaeological discoveries on the Dingle peninsula are at risk of being lost to climate change.

That’s according to research by Cherish, an EU-funded project, which is published in today’s Irish Examiner.

The research finds that extreme weather events are threatening all aspects of our coasts.

At Doon Point near Ballyferriter, rockfalls and coastal erosion accelerated by rising seas have caused irreversible damage to Ferriter’s promontory fort.