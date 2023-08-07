Advertisement
News

Shot fired at Listowel house

Aug 7, 2023 10:20 By radiokerrynews
Shot fired at Listowel house Shot fired at Listowel house
Share this article

Gardaí in Listowel are investigating an incident in which a shot was fired at a residential house.

They have confirmed the discharge of a firearm occurred at a residence in the town yesterday evening

The incident occurred just before 6pm. Damage was caused to the property, but no injuries were reported.

Advertisement

Gardaí say no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information or video footage relating to this incident is asked to make it available to Gardaí in Listowel at 068 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus