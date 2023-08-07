Shot fired at Listowel house

Gardaí in Listowel are investigating an incident in which a shot was fired at a residential house.

They have confirmed the discharge of a firearm occurred at a residence in the town yesterday evening

The incident occurred just before 6pm. Damage was caused to the property, but no injuries were reported.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information or video footage relating to this incident is asked to make it available to Gardaí in Listowel at 068 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.