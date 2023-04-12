Shortlist announced for Listowel Writers' Week Pigott Poetry Award

The shortlist has been announced for this year's Listowel Writers' Week Pigott Poetry Prize award.

It's Ireland’s largest monetary prize for a poetry collection, with the winner being awarded €12,000, and the two shortlisted finalists each receiving €1,000.

Over 50 poetry books were submitted for this year’s award, and adjudicators Martin Dyar and Clodagh Beresford Dunne selected a shortlist of three, on behalf of Listowel Writers' Week.

The three books on the shortlist are Nithy Kasa for 'Palm Wine Tapper' and 'The Boy at Jericho'; Tara Bergin for 'Savage Tales' and Tom French for 'Company'.

The winner of the Pigott Poetry Prize will be announced on the 31st of May during the Listowel Writers Week opening night ceremony.