Shortage of accommodation in Ballybunion for Listowel Races

There's a major shortage of available accommodation in Ballybunion for Listowel Races.

With just over a week to go to the seven-day Harvest meeting, race-goers are struggling to find a bed in nearby Ballybunion, which is traditionally a hub of social activity for the week.

Joanne Stack from the Ballybunion tourist office, says calls have been coming through since last March, with people looking for places to stay in the town.

Most are looking for just two or three nights bed and breakfast.

While there are plenty of options in nearby villages such as Asdee and Ballylongford, most callers want to stay near the sea.

Ms Stack says the recent spell of fine weather is also attracting more people to North Kerry: