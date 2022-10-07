Short film featuring marine communities to be launched in South Kerry this evening

A short film featuring people who make a living from the seas will be launched in South Kerry this evening.

Fair Seas, which is a coalition of environmental non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and networks in Ireland, created the 12-minute film.

It hears from voices in coastal communities, including fishers, eco-tourism operators and biologists, delving into how Marine Protected Areas can help conserve the marine life that supports these communities.

Marine Protected Areas are areas of seas and coasts that are legally protected from activities that damage habitats, wildlife and natural processes.

The film will be officially launched at 7pm in Tech Amergin, Waterville, as part of the Iveragh Learning Landscapes weekend.

Tickets for the weekend of walks, talks and workshops are €5 and are available here.