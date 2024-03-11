Advertisement
News

Shock in Castleisland as woman hospitalised with stab wounds following aggravated burglary

Mar 11, 2024 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Shock in Castleisland as woman hospitalised with stab wounds following aggravated burglary
The community of Castleisland is in shock after a woman was hospitalised with stab wounds following an aggravated burglary.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry after being found with apparent stab wounds, following an incident in the town during the early hours of this morning.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested by Gardaí and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, who is elected in the Castleisland LEA, says this is a shocking incident which has caused upset within the tight-knit community.

He says the community’s thoughts are with the woman who was injured:

