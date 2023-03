Kerry people are being urged to know their dog’s whereabouts to avoid sheep attacks.

This follows an attack that took place in Castlegregory.

The incident took earlier today, when two dogs attacked a flock of sheep.

One sheep was severely injured and was later euthanized, the rest of the flock was scattered.

John Joe Fitzgerald, chairman of the West Kerry branch of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association, gives this advice.