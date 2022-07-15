Sharp increase in number of Kerry people struggling with debt

There's been a sharp increase in the number of Kerry people struggling with bills and debt, largely caused by the rising cost of living.

That's according to the Money Advice and Budgeting Service in Kerry, which has seen a rise of 20 per cent in the number of calls, compared to the same time last year.

Tim Galwey from MABS Kerry says rising food and fuel prices, are putting a lot of households in the county under financial strain.

Advertisement

He says many people are cutting out expenses like TV packages, holidays and socialising, in order to pay for basics like food and electricity:

Mr Galwey says anyone who is struggling with debt, should contact the MABS office in Tralee, where they'll receive free and confidential advice.

Advertisement

The number to call is 0818 072000 or WhatsApp (086) 035 3141.