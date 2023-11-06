Shannon LNG executive warns of catastrophic consequences if Ireland doesn't get a second domestic gas supply 

An executive at the company behind plans for an LNG terminal in North Kerry has warned the Taoiseach of the risk of catastrophic consequences for Ireland unless a second gas supply point is developed.

Ireland currently has just one domestic source of gas.

Martin Ahern, vice-president of New Fortress Energy, sent the email to Leo Varadkar on Friday (November 3rd.)

In September, An Bord Pleanála refused to grant planning permission for Shannon LNG, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, to build a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford land bank.

Most of Ireland's gas supply comes from the UK; Ireland's only domestic source of gas comes from the Corrib Gas Field.

Martin Ahern of New Fortress Energy states in his letter to the Taoiseach that the destruction of gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in the past 14 months emphasises the risk faced by Ireland because of its dependency on the UK.

He says all this means Ireland is vulnerable to gas supply disruptions.

Martin Ahern says the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications released last year a consultation on the country's security of energy supply.

According to Mr Ahern, the department said that if UK supply were lost, this would mean 'protected customers are not served'.

He claims this would mean that, "homes, hospitals, schools and small businesses would lose power and heat for an extended period", resulting in "catastrophic consequences".

He says any decision by the State to invest in energy infrastructure must be made very carefully because of the costs and that it would take many years before construction could start.

Mr Ahern says there are alternatives that could be delivered quickly and wouldn't require taxpayers' money.

He says the department noted that one option could be a floating storage and regasification unit operated on a commercial basis but with a mandated level of strategic storage held at all times.

Mr Ahern says such an LNG facility could be developed by New Fortress Energy in North Kerry by late 2025/26.

He also claims it would be compliant with Ireland's Climate Action Plan.