Kerry rower competes at Olympics this morning

Kerry’s Zoe Hyde will be in Olympics action this morning.

The Killorglin lady, a member of the Tralee club, will compete in the Women's Double Sculls with Cork's Alison Bergin.

They're in heat 2 around 11.10.

Advertisement

Sarah Ennis, Susannah Berry and Austin O’Connor have the honour of getting Ireland’s day underway in the individual and team dressage.

Ireland’s men’s hockey team begin their group campaign at 9.30 this morning, facing Belgium.

The first Irish swimmer in the pool is Ellen Walshe, who goes in heat-2 of the 100-metre butterfly.

Advertisement

She’ll be followed by the team of Danielle Hill, Victoria Catterson, Erin O’Riordan and Grace Davidson in the heats of the 4-by-100-metre freestyle relay

Rowers Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle go in heat-3 of the men’s double scull just before 11am.

At the canoeing venue, Liam Jegou goes in the men’s singles, followed shortly after by Madison Corcoran in the women’s kayak.

Advertisement

The men’s rugby sevens team must lift themselves after the disappointment of Thursday night, with a fifth-place playoff semi-final against the United States.

They’ll play for fifth later in the day if they come through that.

In road cycling, Ryan Mullen is in the field for the men’s individual time trial.

Advertisement

Dean Clancy is the first Irish boxer into action, facing Jordan’s Obada Alkasbeh in the preliminary round of the men’s lightweight division.

Dubliner Nhat Nguyen (pr: Nat Ng-wen) faces Misha Zilberman of Israel in his first group match in the men’s badminton.

And one of Ireland’s genuine medal hopes - gymnast Rhys McClenaghan - takes part in the men’s pommel horse qualifying.