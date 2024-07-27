Advertisement
Sport

Kingdom footballers bid for All Ireland glory

Jul 27, 2024
Kingdom footballers bid for All Ireland glory
Kerry today go for glory in the ZuCar Ladies All-Ireland U-18 A Football Championship.

They take on Cavan in the final at 2.

It’s on in Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, Offaly.

