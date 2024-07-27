Kingdom footballers bid for All Ireland glory

Kerry today go for glory in the ZuCar Ladies All-Ireland U-18 A Football Championship.
They take on Cavan in the final at 2.
It’s on in Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, Offaly.
