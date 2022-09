Shannon Foynes Port has welcomed the opening of a tender for works on the Limerick to Foynes rail reinstatement.

The railway was originally opened in 1858 as part of the Great Southern and Western Railway and has been closed since 2000.

Irish Rail has now put the rebuilding work out to tender for track and civil engineering infrastructure.

Advertisement

The aim is to reopen the historic line by 2027, connecting the Shannon Foynes Port to the rest of the network.