Shannon Airport win Asia Matters Business Award and nominated for KPMG Property Industry Excellence Award

Nov 23, 2023 13:25 By radiokerrynews
Shannon Airport Group has been recognised for two prestigious awards.

It recently won the Special Innovation Impact Award at the Asia Matters Business Awards.

The Asia Matters awards recognise Irish companies who have achieved strategic success and contributed to companies in Asia and Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Shannon Airport Group has been shortlisted for an award in the 2023 KPMG Property Industry Excellence Awards.

They have been nominated in the Public Space and Planning category, in recognition of the airport’s series of initiatives highlighting its commitment to sustainability, biodiversity, and community engagement.

