Advertisement
News

Shannon Airport unveils second diecast model aircraft installation

Aug 30, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Shannon Airport unveils second diecast model aircraft installation Shannon Airport unveils second diecast model aircraft installation
REPRO FREE Shannon Airport Unveils Second Instalment of the World's Largest Private Collection of Diecast Model Aircraft August 2023: The second instalment of a permanent exhibition containing the world’s largest private collection of diecast model aircraft officially opens today at Shannon Airport. The new Aviation Gallery, situated in the airport terminal building opposite JJ Ruddle's restaurant, is a magnificent exhibition open to the general public. It offers a captivating journey through the evolution of aviation, showcasing an unparalleled collection, meticulously amassed over many years by Limerick man, Mike Kelly. Pictured at the Aviation Gallery opening at Shannon Airport today were Mary Considine, CEO The Shannon Airport Group with Mike Kelly. Pic Arthur Ellis.
Share this article

Shannon Airport has unveiled its second installation of diecast model aircraft.

The display is the world’s largest private collection of model airplanes.

The first installation opened in 2018 and houses over 1,500 model aircraft in the Departures Lounge.

Advertisement

The new exhibition showcases over 900 additional model aircraft and is open to the general public in new aviation gallery.

 

Advertisement
REPRO FREE
Shannon Airport Unveils Second Instalment of the World's Largest Private Collection of Diecast Model Aircraft
August 2023: The second instalment of a permanent exhibition containing the world’s largest private collection of diecast model aircraft officially
opens today at Shannon Airport.
The new Aviation Gallery, situated in the airport terminal building opposite JJ Ruddle's restaurant, is a magnificent exhibition open to the general public. It offers a captivating
journey through the evolution of aviation, showcasing an unparalleled collection, meticulously amassed over many years by Limerick man, Mike Kelly.
Pictured at the Aviation Gallery opening at Shannon Airport today were L-R Alec Kenny, Kyle Shephard and Ollie Kenny. Pic Arthur Ellis.

 

Advertisement
REPRO FREE
Shannon Airport Unveils Second Instalment of the World's Largest Private Collection of Diecast Model Aircraft
August 2023: The second instalment of a permanent exhibition containing the world’s largest private collection of diecast model aircraft officially
opens today at Shannon Airport.
The new Aviation Gallery, situated in the airport terminal building opposite JJ Ruddle's restaurant, is a magnificent exhibition open to the general public. It offers a captivating
journey through the evolution of aviation, showcasing an unparalleled collection, meticulously amassed over many years by Limerick man, Mike Kelly.
Pictured at the Aviation Gallery opening at Shannon Airport today were Mary Considine, CEO The Shannon Airport Group with Mike Kelly and his grandson Ollie Kenny (5). Pic Arthur Ellis.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus