Shannon Airport unveils second diecast model aircraft installation

Shannon Airport has unveiled its second installation of diecast model aircraft.
The display is the world’s largest private collection of model airplanes.
The first installation opened in 2018 and houses over 1,500 model aircraft in the Departures Lounge.
The new exhibition showcases over 900 additional model aircraft and is open to the general public in new aviation gallery.
Shannon Airport Unveils Second Instalment of the World's Largest Private Collection of Diecast Model Aircraft
August 2023: The second instalment of a permanent exhibition containing the world’s largest private collection of diecast model aircraft officially
opens today at Shannon Airport.
The new Aviation Gallery, situated in the airport terminal building opposite JJ Ruddle's restaurant, is a magnificent exhibition open to the general public. It offers a captivating
journey through the evolution of aviation, showcasing an unparalleled collection, meticulously amassed over many years by Limerick man, Mike Kelly.
Pictured at the Aviation Gallery opening at Shannon Airport today were L-R Alec Kenny, Kyle Shephard and Ollie Kenny. Pic Arthur Ellis.
Pictured at the Aviation Gallery opening at Shannon Airport today were Mary Considine, CEO The Shannon Airport Group with Mike Kelly and his grandson Ollie Kenny (5). Pic Arthur Ellis.