Advertisement
News

Shannon Airport sees record breaking passenger figures during first six months of this year

Jul 25, 2023 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Shannon Airport sees record breaking passenger figures during first six months of this year Shannon Airport sees record breaking passenger figures during first six months of this year
Share this article

Shannon Airport has recorded a record number of passengers in the first six months of this year, for the first time in over a decade.

Almost 903,000 (902,603) people passed through its terminals from January to June.

It's a 41% increase from the same period last year.

Advertisement

Last month, passenger figures for Shannon Airport were 32 per cent higher for June 2023 compared with June 2022.

On Friday the 23rd of June, the airport recorded its busiest day in seven years with almost 8,600 (8,565) passengers traversing through Shannon.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus