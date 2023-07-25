Shannon Airport sees record breaking passenger figures during first six months of this year

Shannon Airport has recorded a record number of passengers in the first six months of this year, for the first time in over a decade.

Almost 903,000 (902,603) people passed through its terminals from January to June.

It's a 41% increase from the same period last year.

Last month, passenger figures for Shannon Airport were 32 per cent higher for June 2023 compared with June 2022.

On Friday the 23rd of June, the airport recorded its busiest day in seven years with almost 8,600 (8,565) passengers traversing through Shannon.