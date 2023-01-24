Shannon Airport passenger numbers up 300%

The Shannon Airport Group has welcomed over 1.51 million passengers last year.
That's an increase of 300% on 2021 figures.
CEO of the group, Mary Considine says the strong recovery at Shannon Airport has exceeded their expectations.
