Shannon Airport passenger numbers up 300%

Jan 24, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
The Shannon Airport Group has welcomed over 1.51 million passengers last year.

That's an increase of 300% on 2021 figures.

CEO of the group, Mary Considine says the strong recovery at Shannon Airport has exceeded their expectations.

