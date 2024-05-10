EPA has no role in enforcement of Kerry emissions licence

The EPA says it has no role in the enforcement of an air emissions licence issued to an asphalt plant near Killarney.

At a recent public meeting, residents said that they are living with, what they claim is, a nauseous odour.

The Clasheen Minish Action Group says the smell coincided with the opening of Roadstone’s asphalt plant in Clasheen in January last year.

The residents’ group said the smell which they described as being like at the back of a truck where tar is being laid, has had a detrimental effect on people’s quality of life.

In addition to the odour, some residents at the meeting described having coughs and their eyes watering.

Asphalt plants need an air emissions licence to operate; this was issued by the Environmental Protection Agency but it’s local authorities who’re responsible for ensuring that the terms of the licence are being enforced.

The EPA says it’s received reports from residents expressing concerns in relation to emissions from the asphalt plant.

It says enforcement of the emissions licence falls to Kerry County Council.

It says however, if there is dissatisfaction with a local authority in this matter, the EPA is the body to which a complaint is made.

Residents say one term in the licence states that Roadstone should ensure that air emissions or odours do not result in significant impairment of or significant interference with amenities or the environment beyond the plant’s boundary.

They allege this is being breached.

Radio Kerry News has contacted Roadstone for a comment.

Kerry County Council says it can’t comment publicly at this time.

The HSE says its environmental health department has no role in this area and that it’s the responsibility of the council, and as further appropriate, the EPA.