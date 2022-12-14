EPA given green light for emissions licence for Killarney asphalt plant

The Environmental Protection Agency has given the green light for an emissions licence for an asphalt plant in Killarney.

Kerry County Council had initially granted a licence to Roadstone Limited for the operation at Clasheen, Killarney, but this was appealed to the EPA, which upheld the council’s decision with altered conditions.

Locals had objected to the licence on a number of grounds.

Roadstone Limited plans to develop an asphalt plant at Clasheen, Killarney, to manufacture bitumen, macadam and asphalt for infrastructure projects.

It’s proposed waste gases will pass through dust filters before discharging to the atmosphere from a 15 metre high stack.

The proposed plant is 3km southeast of Killarney, is around 600m from the Killarney National Park, Macgillycuddy's Reeks and Caragh River Catchment SAC (Special Areas of Conservation), just under 3km from Sheheree (Ardagh) Bog SAC, and 3.5km from Killarney National Park SPA (Special Protection Area).

Kerry County Council granted a licence to Roadstone Limited under the Air Pollution Act 1987.

A number of locals appealed this to the Environmental Protection Agency, with concerns that air emissions from the plant would affect the local residents’ health, land use, Lissivigeen school, amenities, and the tourist industry.

SLR Consulting Ireland on behalf of Roadstone Limited said the impacts on air quality at the school would be minor or insignificant.

It submitted a Natura Impact Statement that included assessments of impacts of emissions, which showed the asphalt plant emissions wouldn’t impact air quality at the three conservation sites.

The Directors of the EPA considered the appeal, and ruled that the granting of the licence be upheld, but with altered conditions.

These include that before the plant becomes operational, there’s a commissioning period to ensure it meets noise and air emissions limits; and that regular monitoring and reporting be undertaken.